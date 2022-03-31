Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $179.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.55. The stock has a market cap of $472.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

