RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $158.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.82. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $72,933,000. SRB Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,104,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.