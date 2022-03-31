Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.21 ($40.89).

EPA RNO traded down €0.99 ($1.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €24.74 ($27.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.68.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

