Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Renault in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

