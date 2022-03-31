Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 797.8 days.

RNSDF stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

