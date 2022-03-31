renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 7% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $407,189.95 and $20,001.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.55 or 0.07215895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.15 or 1.00147313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047530 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

