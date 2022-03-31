ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 33,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

