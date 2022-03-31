Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 1,602,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
