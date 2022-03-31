Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 641.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 641.43 ($8.40).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTO. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 524 ($6.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,490. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.67). The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 503.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 558.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($130,190.04).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

