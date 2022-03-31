Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $134.69 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.72 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.45. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.