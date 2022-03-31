Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.56.

NYSE AYI opened at $194.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.15. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $141.75 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

