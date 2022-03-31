Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of James River Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James River Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $907.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in James River Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

