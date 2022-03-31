Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

