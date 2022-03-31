Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shell (SHEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shell (LON: SHEL) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,570 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,551 ($33.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/17/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,600 ($34.06). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,375 ($31.11) price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,440 ($31.96) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,375 ($31.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($27.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/4/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Shell is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,038 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,350 ($30.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHEL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,108.50 ($27.62). 15,813,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,331,240. The firm has a market cap of £160.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,928.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.72), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,077,285.83).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

