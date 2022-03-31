Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 850.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,918 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

