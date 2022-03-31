Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,332 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

