Reviewing Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) and The Competition

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -23.75 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $15.49 million 8.70

Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 94 378 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics peers beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

