Reviewing Unity Software (NYSE:U) & Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Software and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $1.11 billion 26.80 -$532.61 million ($1.89) -53.55 Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 1.49 -$9.94 million ($0.75) -3.17

Elys Game Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -47.96% -20.13% -13.10% Elys Game Technology -28.52% -36.86% -20.30%

Volatility & Risk

Unity Software has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Unity Software and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 0 2 11 0 2.85 Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Unity Software currently has a consensus target price of $151.38, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus target price of $7.91, suggesting a potential upside of 232.21%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Unity Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Unity Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Unity Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third-party agents that manage white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

