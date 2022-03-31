Revlon (NYSE:REV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

REV stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Revlon ( NYSE:REV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Revlon by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Revlon by 155.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Revlon by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $205,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

