RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH stock opened at $334.28 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in RH by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

