RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH stock opened at $334.28 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in RH by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

