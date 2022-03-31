RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $466.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $539.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.

Get RH alerts:

RH traded down $7.49 on Thursday, hitting $326.79. 32,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,592. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.