Riverview Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVSB. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.