Riverview Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVSB. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
