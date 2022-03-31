Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $227.47 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.85.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

