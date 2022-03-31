Rockland Trust Co. Has $18.90 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $223.95 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

