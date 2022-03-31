Rockland Trust Co. Has $766,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 232,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $18,457,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

