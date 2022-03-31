Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,267 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

