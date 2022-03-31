Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,592 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $41.42 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

