Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.72% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDOG opened at $28.55 on Thursday. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

