Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.79

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 5502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 239.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 104,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,836,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

