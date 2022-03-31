Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Roku posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.65.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $129.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $219.27. Roku has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

