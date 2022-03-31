Ronald J. Tanski Sells 42,555 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $69.23 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

