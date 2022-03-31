Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.82.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,914. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

