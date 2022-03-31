Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Trading Up 5.2%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 22,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 5,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 39.95% of Roundhill MEME ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

