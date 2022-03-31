Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $47,038,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

