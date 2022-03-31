Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $14.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of CYXT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 4,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

