Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROYMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock remained flat at $$4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.