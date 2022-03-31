Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,697 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of AZEK worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in AZEK by 16.4% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

