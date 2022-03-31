Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of The GEO Group worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The GEO Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

GEO stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.