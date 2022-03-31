Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Aspen Aerogels worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASPN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

