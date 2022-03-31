Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,652,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ORAN opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

