Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Medifast worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.30. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.23%.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

