RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 2,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

