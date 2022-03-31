Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

RYAAY stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

