Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 639,487 shares.The stock last traded at $84.01 and had previously closed at $84.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

