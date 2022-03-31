Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

