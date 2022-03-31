Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 157,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,068. Safran has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

