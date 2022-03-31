Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Saia by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $594,000.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIA opened at $261.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.94 and its 200-day moving average is $289.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

