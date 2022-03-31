SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,298. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

