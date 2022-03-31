Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,942,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

