Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.44

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.44 ($35.65) and traded as high as €46.02 ($50.57). Salzgitter shares last traded at €43.60 ($47.91), with a volume of 341,494 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.96 ($38.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.40 and a 200 day moving average of €32.44.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

